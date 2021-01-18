Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cree by 564.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cree by 69.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cree by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,048 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

