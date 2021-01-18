Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

