Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $30,000 Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 462.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 250,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 246,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,351,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $20.33 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

