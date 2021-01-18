Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $72.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $73.70.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

