Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

