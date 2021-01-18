Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

