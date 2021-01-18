Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

WDC stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

