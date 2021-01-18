Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 646 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $44.62 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

