Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

