Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000.

NYSEARCA PAK opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

