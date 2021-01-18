Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 186 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Water Works by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.72. 26,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

