Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $228,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 42,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

