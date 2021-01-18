Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Raised to $20.50 at B. Riley

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 3,535,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.