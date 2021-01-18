Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,100 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 359,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,854. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $548.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

