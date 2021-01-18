Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

FOOD opened at C$12.82 on Thursday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$863.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.36.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

