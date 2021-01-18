Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Update

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Graham stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.10. Graham has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $625.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graham by 30.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Graham by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

