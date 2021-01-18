Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

