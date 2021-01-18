Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Great Portland Estates from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

