Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKCC opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

