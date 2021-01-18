Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,748 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 48.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE UMH opened at $15.41 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $642.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

