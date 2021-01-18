Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 691 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.29 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

