Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 482.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 157.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 75.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.76 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

