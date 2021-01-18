Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 45.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 357,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.