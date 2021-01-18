Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,725 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $9,335,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $197.66 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.