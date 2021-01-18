Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,188 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 290,656 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 100,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $392.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

