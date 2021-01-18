GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GP. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

GreenPower Motor stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 367,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.79 million and a PE ratio of -227.91.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

