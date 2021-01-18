Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and have sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

