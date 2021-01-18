Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. Halma has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

