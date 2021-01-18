Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hammerson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

HMSNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,200. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

