Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $64.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.