Head-To-Head Contrast: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) versus Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Polar Power alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Polar Power and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.80 million 5.41 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 226.50 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -60.85% -37.94% -29.23% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Summary

Polar Power beats Byrna Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.