HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $34.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. 3,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

