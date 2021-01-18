Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.