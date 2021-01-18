Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,970. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

