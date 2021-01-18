HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.08 ($60.10).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

