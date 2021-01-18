Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

