Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

