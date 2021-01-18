Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded at HSBC

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

