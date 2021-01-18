Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

HWDJF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

