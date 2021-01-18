i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.44.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $911.71 million, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last three months. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.