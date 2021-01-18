iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

