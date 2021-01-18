IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,446 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.25. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

