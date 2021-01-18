IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 641 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $318.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.