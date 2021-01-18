IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,970 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,688,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 626,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

