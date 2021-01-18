IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 203.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Celanese by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 178.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.