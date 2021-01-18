IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,166 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $160.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

