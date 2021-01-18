IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,459 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,020 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Citrix Systems by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $132.00 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

