IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,253 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $88.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

