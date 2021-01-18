IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $166.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

