IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $153.17 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.